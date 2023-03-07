JUST IN
ISRO conducts Rail Track Rocket Sled deployment tests of Gaganyaan Pilot

The Gaganyaan parachute system development has been a joint effort by VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram and Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra

Topics
ISRO

ANI 

Isro, Isro logo
Photo: Twitter

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) conducted the Rail Track Rocket Sled deployment tests of the Gaganyaan Pilot and Apex Cover Separation (ACS) parachutes in cluster configurations at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh, on March 1 and 3, 2023, an official statement said.

"The first test simulated the clustered deployment of two pilot parachutes. One parachute was subjected to a minimum angle with respect to flow conditions and the second parachute was subjected to a maximum angle with respect to flow. These pilot parachutes are used in the Gaganyaan mission to extract and deploy the main parachutes independently," the statement read.

"The second test simulated the clustered deployment of two ACS parachutes under maximum dynamic pressure conditions. The test also simulated clustered deployment at a 90-degree angle of attack conditions for the crew module. The ACS parachutes are used in the Gaganyaan mission for the separation of the apex cover mounted on the Crew Module. Both pilot and ACS parachutes were deployed using a pyrotechnic mortar device," the statement added.

According to the statement, "The Gaganyaan parachute system development has been a joint effort by VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram and Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra.

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 09:47 IST

