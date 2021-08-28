Isro hot tests system demonstration model of Gaganyaan orbital module

-
ALSO READ
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan completes 6,000 ODI runs
First uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan programme not possible in Dec: ISRO
Geo-imaging satellite scheduled for launch in Q3 of 2021: Jitendra Singh
India to allow private players to build and operate rocket launch sites
NASA, Elon Musk's SpaceX launch four astronauts to space station
-
Indian space agency ISRO said on Saturday that it has successfully conducted the first hot test of the System Demonstration Model of the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System.
According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the hot test was conducted for a duration of 450 seconds at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu.
Gaganyaan is the name for India's human space mission.
"The system performance met the test objectives and there was a close match with the pre-test predictions. Further, a series of hot tests are planned to simulate various mission conditions as well as off-nominal conditions," ISRO said.
The Service Module is part of the Gaganyaan Orbital Module and is located below the crew module and remains connected to it until re-entry.
The Service Module Propulsion System consists of a unified bipropellant system comprising five 440 N thrust engines and 16 100 N Reaction Control system (RCS) thrusters with MON-3 (mixed oxides of nitrogen) and MMH (mono methyl hydrazine) as oxidizer and fuel, respectively.
The System Demonstration Model, consisting of five 440 N engines and eight 100 N thrusters, was realised to qualify the propulsion system performance on ground.
A new test facility has been established at IPRC, Mahendragiri, for testing System Demonstration Model.
--IANS
vj/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU