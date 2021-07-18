India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan completes 6,000 ODI runs

-
ALSO READ
India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead, Shaw and Padikkal earn call-ups
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI playing 11: Surya, Kishan make debut today
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI highlights: India win by 7 wkts; lead series 1-0
India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live streaming
-
India's temporary white-ball captain Shikhar Dhawan completed 6,000 ODI runs during the first ODI against Sri Lanka here on Sunday and became the 10th Indian to achieve the feat.
Dhawan completed the landmark while his team was chasing a target of 263 at the R Premdasa Stadium.
For India, the others who have crossed 6000 runs in ODIs are the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), current skipper Virat Kohli (12169 runs), former skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (11221 runs).
The others in the list are Rahul Dravid (10768 runs), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (10599 runs), Mohammed Azharuddin (9378 runs), Rohit Sharma (9205 runs), Yuvraj Singh (8609 runs) and Virender Sehwag (7995 runs).
Dhawan, who has also scored his 33rd ODI fifty, achieved the feat in his 143rd ODI.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor