Isro lining up launch of India's geo imaging satellite GISAT-1

The Indian Space Research Organisation is lining up the launch of its geo imaging satellite GISAT-1 close on the heels of the February 28 PSLV- C51 mission.
The launch of GISAT-1 onboard GSLV-F10 rocket was originally planned for March five last year, but was postponed a day before the blast-off due to technical reasons.
Secretary in the Department of Space and ISRO Chairman K Sivan told PTI that the technical issues have been resolved and the delay in the launch was due to COVID-19-induced lockdown which affected normal work.
Sources in the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said ISRO is now looking at March-end-early-April timeframe for the mission from Sriharikota spaceport, about 100 km from Chennai.
According to ISRO, GISAT-1 will facilitate near real-time observation of the Indian sub-continent, under cloud-free condition, at frequent intervals.
Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10) will launch GISAT-1 from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.
Weighing about 2268kg, GISAT-1 is the firststate-of- the-art agile earth observation satellite which will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10, according to ISRO officials.
"Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system", ISRO had said a few days before the planned launch in March last year.
