It isn't just sugar, even air pollution could cause diabetes

caused one in seven new cases of in 2016, according to a US study, which found even low levels raised the chances of developing the chronic disease.

has primarily been associated with lifestyle factors like diet and a sedentary lifestyle, but research by the in St Louis said pollution also plays a major role.

The study estimated that pollution contributed to 3.2 million new cases globally in 2016 — or around 14 percent of all new diabetes cases globally that year.

“Our research shows a significant link between and diabetes globally,” said Ziyad Al-Aly, the study’s senior author. Pollution is thought to reduce the body’s insulin production, “preventing the body from converting blood glucose into energy that the body needs to maintain health,” according to the research.

Al-Aly said the research, published in the Lancet Planetary Health, found an increased risk even with levels of currently considered safe by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the World Organization (WHO).

“This is important because many industry lobbying groups argue that current levels are too stringent and should be relaxed. Evidence shows that current levels are still not sufficiently safe and need to be tightened,” he added.

Diabetes affects more than 420 million people globally and is one of the world’s fastest growing diseases.