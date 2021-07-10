IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews work on supercomputing, Meity projects

-
ALSO READ
Man for all reasons: Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of Railways, Comms & IT
CSIR forms new institution to further strengthen science communication
New railway minister takes charge, directs officials to work in 2 shifts
Manipal Hospitals collaborates with Dr Reddy's for Sputnik V vaccine
LG Electronics to step up development of 6G network technology
-
IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday held review meetings of various projects under the Meity including super computing project being handled by CDAC.
Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekar was also present in the review meeting.
"Took a review meeting today along with my colleague Shri @rajeev_mp on CDAC and its progress on National Supercomputing Mission and other programs & services with @SecretaryMEITY and other officers in @GoI_MeitY," Vaishnaw said in his tweet.
MEITY secretary Ajay Sawhney, additional secretary Rajendra Kumar, MyGov CEO and National e-governance president and CEO Abhishek Singh, National Informatics Centre Director General Neeta Verma, Software Technology Parks of India(STPI) DG Omkar Rai were also present in the meeting.
Vaishnaw replaced senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad who was handling the Ministry of Electronics and IT since 2014.
The new minister took charge on July 8.
Bureaucrat-turned politician Vaishnaw holds bachelor's degree in electronics and communications engineering from Jai Narain Vyas University and master degree in industrial management and engineering from IIT Kanpur.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar is an electrical engineering graduate from Manipal Institute of Technology. He completed Masters in Computer Science in 1986 from Illinois Institute of Chicago. Chandrasekhar has actively participated in issues around communications, data protection, net neutrality etc a member of Parliament.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU