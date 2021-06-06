Manipal Hospitals collaborates with Dr Reddy's for Sputnik V vaccine

-
Sputnik V. Photo: Reuters
Leading hospital chain Manipal Hospitals on Sunday said it has collaborated with Dr Reddy's Laboratories to add the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in its existing vaccine portfolio that consists of Covishield and Covaxin.
The roll-out of the Sputnik V vaccine by Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru is part of the limited pilot soft launch initiated by Dr Reddy's in Hyderabad last month, Manipal Hospitals said in a statement.
"Manipal Hospitals has worked closely with Dr Reddy's to create the state-of-the-art infrastructure to maintain Sputnik V vaccine," Manipal Health Enterprises Chief Operating Officer Karthik Rajagopal said.
He added that the hospital chain has successfully conducted vaccination drives with Covishield and Covaxin across the country till date and will continue the efforts along with the new addition of Sputnik V.
Manipal Hospitals expects the vaccine to be available for the public soon in the latter half of the month, Rajagopal said.
"We are pleased to collaborate with Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru as we scale up our soft pilot launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in India and extend it to more cities ahead of the commercial launch later in June.
"In the upcoming months, we hope to inoculate as many Indians as possible," Dr Reddy's Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) CEO M V Ramana said.
