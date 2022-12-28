JUST IN
CERC retains ceiling of Rs 12/unit on electricity on spot power exchanges
Use of unapproved fuels, coal in NCR industries will shut down post-Jan 1
WB's 1st Vande Bharat to cut travel time between Howrah, NJP by 3 hours
Facebook friend spikes drink, steals jewellery and mobile from Thane man
Kerala to end energy-intensive irrigation practices, says Agri Minister
New Delhi Municipal Council make arrangements in run-up to G20 Summit
Odisha prepared to handle Covid-19 resurgence, says health minister
DoT discusses fall in service quality issues, measures needed with telcos
Ex-servicemen body praises PM Modi for pension revision under OROP
Airtel plans to invest additional Rs 27-28,000 crore with focus on 5G
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
CERC retains ceiling of Rs 12/unit on electricity on spot power exchanges
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

IT minister launches 'Stay Safe Online' campaign to tackle cybercrime

As part of India's G20 presidency, Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the "Stay Safe Online" campaign and the "G20 Digital Innovation Alliance" (G20-DIA)

Topics
IT ministry | Cybercrime

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

As part of India's G20 presidency, Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday launched the "Stay Safe Online" campaign and the "G20 Digital Innovation Alliance" (G20-DIA).

"India believes in the philosophy of inclusion. India's population scale and open source 'public digital platforms' such as UPI and Aadhaar have delivered economic and social inclusion and spurred innovation. The two campaigns launched today have the humanitarian way of thinking," he said while launching the campaign.

The objective of the 'Stay Safe Online Campaign' is to raise awareness among citizens to stay safe in the online world due to the widespread use of social media platforms and the rapid adoption of digital payments.

The exponential increase in the number of internet users in India and the rapidly evolving technology landscape have brought unique challenges. The campaign is expected to make citizens of all age groups aware of the cyber risk and ways to deal with it, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said.

Meanwhile, the G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (G20-DIA) is to identify, recognize, and enable the adoption of innovative and impactful digital technologies developed by startups, from G20 nations as well as the invited non-member nations, which can address the needs of humanity in the critically important sectors of agri-tech, health-tech, ed-tech, fin-tech, secured digital infrastructure, and circular economy.

During India's G20 presidency, the MeitY will focus on three priority areas, namely digital public infrastructure (DPI), cyber security, and digital skill development, together with the Stay Safe Online campaign and DIA programme under the DEWG. MeitY aims to carry forward the vision of the digital transformation of the global digital economy for public service delivery through innovation and a future-ready digitally skilled workforce in a secure cyber environment.

--IANS

ssh/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IT ministry

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 22:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU