IT minister launches 'Stay Safe Online' campaign to tackle cybercrime

As part of India's G20 presidency, Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday launched the "Stay Safe Online" campaign and the "G20 Digital Innovation Alliance" (G20-DIA).

"India believes in the philosophy of inclusion. India's population scale and open source 'public digital platforms' such as UPI and Aadhaar have delivered economic and social inclusion and spurred innovation. The two campaigns launched today have the humanitarian way of thinking," he said while launching the campaign.

The objective of the 'Stay Safe Online Campaign' is to raise awareness among citizens to stay safe in the online world due to the widespread use of social media platforms and the rapid adoption of digital payments.

The exponential increase in the number of internet users in India and the rapidly evolving technology landscape have brought unique challenges. The campaign is expected to make citizens of all age groups aware of the cyber risk and ways to deal with it, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said.

Meanwhile, the G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (G20-DIA) is to identify, recognize, and enable the adoption of innovative and impactful digital technologies developed by startups, from G20 nations as well as the invited non-member nations, which can address the needs of humanity in the critically important sectors of agri-tech, health-tech, ed-tech, fin-tech, secured digital infrastructure, and circular economy.

During India's G20 presidency, the MeitY will focus on three priority areas, namely digital public infrastructure (DPI), cyber security, and digital skill development, together with the Stay Safe Online campaign and DIA programme under the DEWG. MeitY aims to carry forward the vision of the digital transformation of the global digital economy for public service delivery through innovation and a future-ready digitally skilled workforce in a secure cyber environment.

--IANS

ssh/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)