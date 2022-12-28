JUST IN
Odisha prepared to handle Covid-19 resurgence, says health minister
DoT discusses fall in service quality issues, measures needed with telcos
Ex-servicemen body praises PM Modi for pension revision under OROP
Airtel plans to invest additional Rs 27-28,000 crore with focus on 5G
CCI sends notices to Google for non-payment of penalties, says report
Andhra Pradesh's crime rate falls down in 2022, says DGP K V Reddy
Over 153,000 people died in 412,000 road accidents in 2021: MoRTH report
Mock drills held across 20,000 hospitals to check Covid preparedness
Murmu calls for keeping culture alive during address in Telangana
After 21 draws without winner Mega Millions jackpot grows to $ 640 million
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
New Delhi Municipal Council make arrangements in run-up to G20 Summit
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Facebook friend spikes drink, steals jewellery and mobile from Thane man

The Naupada police in Thane have registered a case against a woman for stealing jewellery and a mobile worth Rs 1,20,000 from a 45-year-old man after spiking his cold drink

Topics
crimes | Maharashta

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

punishment

The Naupada police in Thane have registered a case against a woman for stealing jewellery and a mobile worth Rs 1,20,000 from a 45-year-old man after spiking his cold drink. The man and the woman were Facebook friends and had met for the first time.

The police said the man lives in Gove village near Bhiwandi and is a real estate agent.

An official said on Wednesday that complainant Vijay Patil met one Samruddhi Khadapkar on Facebook and the two became friends.

On learning that Patil did not have a steady source of income, the woman told her that she knew a few officials at the Maharashtra state secretariat and she could ensure better business opportunities for him, said the official.

The two decided to meet near Thane station on December 2. The woman told Patil that the officials would be reaching at 7.30 pm and they could go for a movie till then. When Patil refused, she took him to a lodge where she offered him a cold drink. After consuming it, Patil felt dizzy and passed out, said the official.

Patil regained consciousness at 9.30 pm and found his gold chain, bracelet, ring and mobile phone worth Rs 1,20,000 missing. So was the woman.

Fearing that he would be stigmatised if he filed a complaint, Patil did not approach the police. However, his family members persuaded him to seek justice. He lodged a complaint on Tuesday.

The station house officer of Naupada police station said they have registered a case under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of intoxication) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. The woman is yet to be arrested.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on crimes

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 21:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU