ITBP soldier shoots 3 colleagues before killing self in Udhampur camp

-
ALSO READ
Two die, 54 injured as bus falls into gorge in J&K's Udhampur district
Ghats along Ganga in UP to witness more social, economic activity
Curfew and internet suspension in parts of Kashmir over Prophet row
Part of Jammu-Srinagar NH washed away as heavy rains trigger flash floods
Forest fire in Udhampur rages; villagers fear residential destruction
-
An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan Saturday fire at his three colleagues before shooting himself dead at a camp in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The incident took place around 3:30 pm at the Devika Ghat community centre in the district.
Constable Bhupendra Singh shot at his colleagues, leading to bullet injuries to a head constable and two constables, a senior ITBP officer said.
They are admitted to a hospital, and are out of danger, he said.
Constable Singh later shot himself from the INSAS service rifle and he died on the spot, he said.
He belonged to the 8th battalion of the force and was presently deputed to the 'F' company of the 2nd ad-hoc battalion of the ITBP deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for security duties.
A court of inquiry has been ordered by the border guarding force, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU