Goa govt working to 'decriminalise' old industrial laws: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the state government is working towards the "decriminalisation" of some outdated laws related to industries.
"It is a national policy to decriminalise the laws that are outdated and not in use. On those lines, we will be decriminalising the laws which are related to industries," he said while addressing the Annual General Meeting of Goa State Industries Association in Panaji.
Thirteen laws related to different sectors have already been decriminalised, while 40-50 more would be done in the future cabinet meetings, he said, adding that some of these laws are related to the industries.
"At the same time, amendment to the existing Acts has to be done," he said appealing the business class to suggest the required amendment which will help in 'Ease of Doing Business'.
Sawant said the state government is ready to take all the amendments necessary to help in 'Ease of Doing Business'.
The chief minister also castigated the state-run Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) for not being financially autonomous.
He said the IDC manages industrial estates, sells the plots to the industries, but is still is not "financially autonomous".
Sawant said that the newly-inducted board of the IDC has assured the government to be financially independent.
The chief minister also assured the industries that the issues related to water and power supply to these units would be solved in the next six months to one year.
"How will the industry grow without basic infrastructure? We need to give the support to the industry. Economic growth of the state is dependent on the industrial growth," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
