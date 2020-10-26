ITBP to organise 200 km Walkathon under Fit India Movement in Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
Rijiju to launch 200-km ITBP 'Fit India Walkathon' in Rajasthan next week
Rijiju calls upon celebrities, athletes to revolutionise Fit India Movement
PM Modi to interact with fitness influencers, citizens on September 24
Fit India Dialogue: PM Modi to interact with fitness enthusiasts on Sept 24
For first time, ITBP deploys female doctors at forward locations in Ladakh
-
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is set to organise a 200-kilometre long Walkathon under Fit India Movement, from October 31 to November 2 in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.
According to ITBP, all Central Armed Police Forces senior officers will be participating in the event. The Walkathon will start from Indo-Pak border in Jaisalmer.
Moreover, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will flag off a 200-km long Walkathon.
Earlier on Sunday, ITBP had organised a "Run for Unity" at their headquarters by the North-West Frontier ITBP and Leh, Ladakh based Units of the Force.
"#FitIndia #RunforUnity organized by HQ NW Frontier ITBP and Leh, Ladakh based Units of the Force," ITBP tweeted on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU