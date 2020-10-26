ITBP to organise 200 km Walkathon under Fit India Movement in Rajasthan

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is set to organise a 200-kilometre long Walkathon under Fit India Movement, from October 31 to November 2 in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

According to ITBP, all Central Armed Police Forces senior officers will be participating in the event. The Walkathon will start from Indo-Pak border in Jaisalmer.

Moreover, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will flag off a 200-km long Walkathon.

Earlier on Sunday, had organised a "Run for Unity" at their headquarters by the North-West Frontier and Leh, Ladakh based Units of the Force.

"#FitIndia #RunforUnity organized by HQ NW Frontier and Leh, Ladakh based Units of the Force," ITBP tweeted on Sunday.

