ITR 2021-22: Chorus for deadline extension grows on social media

As the last date for filing your income tax return (ITR) comes close, netizens have now taken to to take matters into their own hands. In a report published on Livemint, the chorus to extend the deadline for filing grows, with #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately trending on the micro-blogging platform.

The deadline to file every year is usually set at July 31. The government of India, however, has often been lenient about the same and offered an extension till December. However, the Centre seems determined this year not to extend the deadline.

Several users tagged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged her to extend the deadline by taking matters into her own hands. Another user also mentioned how the delay in announcing this decision greatly impacts working professionals. Some other users attached a screengrab of the income tax portal, which was not working, making it difficult for people to file their returns.



The I-T department also took to Twitter to announce that over 34 mn ITRs have been filed till July 26, 2022. The due date to file for AY 2022-23 is July 31 2022. #FileNow if not filed as yet! Avoid late fee!" the tax department's tweet read.





Over 3.4 crore ITRs filed till 26th July, 2022 & about 30 lakh ITRs filed on 26th July, 2022 itself.

The due date to file for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022.#FileNow if not filed as yet! Avoid late fee!

As per PTI's report, revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj clarified that the government is not considering extending the due date of filing ITRs this year.

Like how filing your income tax return later than the due date invites penalty to the taxpayers, filing the tax return early or before the due date comes with many benefits, including quick visa application processing, earlier approval of loans, and carrying forward of losses, among others.

However, it remains to be seen if the Centre will extend the deadline this year again.