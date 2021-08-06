J&J seeks approval for single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India

US pharma major Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has sought approval for its single shot Covid-19 vaccine from the Indian regulator this week. It is not clear whether is seeking indemnity against adverse events following vaccination like its US peers.

The company did not comment on the matter. A senior government official indicated that unlike and Moderna, had an Indian partner, and the issue of indemnity may not be as complicated.

This would be the fourth foreign vaccine to enter the ring in India after Sputnik V, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s Covid19 vaccines. Sputnik V is already approved in India and Hyderabad based firm Dr Reddy’s Laboratories markets it, while and Moderna are in discussions with the Indian government on matters related to legal indemnity against adverse events post vaccination.

A India spokesperson confirmed the development: “On August 5 Johnson & Johnson applied for emergency use authorisation (EUA) of its single-dose Covid19 vaccine to the Government of India.” The company said it looks forward to concluding its discussions with the Government of India to accelerate the availability of its Covid19 vaccine.

Earlier, the company was in discussions with India for conducting clinical trials here. In April the company had indicated that it was in discussions with the Indian government about starting a bridging clinical study for the vaccine.

India has now done away with the provision of trial for Covid19 vaccines that are approved by foreign regulators like the USFDA or UK-MHRA, and thus the vaccine maker was asked to apply directly for approval.

“The EUA submission is based on topline efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE clinical trial, which demonstrated our single-shot vaccine was 85 per cent effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, and showed protection against Covid-19 related hospitalisation and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination,” J&J said.

Terming it an ‘important milestone’, the J&J spokesperson said that the application paves way to bringing its Covid19 vaccine to the people of India and the rest of the world through ‘collaboration with Biological E’.

“Biological E will be an important part of our global supply chain network, helping to supply our Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine through the extensive collaborations and partnerships we have with governments, health authorities and organisations such as Gavi and the Covax facility,” the spokesperson said.

Mahima Datla, MD and CEO of Biological E had told Business Standard earlier that J&J was looking to produce 500 mn doses from its facility.

While exact details have not been revealed, the J&J vaccine is likely to be made in India under the Quad Vaccine Partnership, an alliance between India, US, Japan and Australia. Biological E has not revealed plans on J&J vaccine manufacturing, stock-piling and whether it would be scaled up from the initial 500-600 mn doses.

J&J has said earlier its vaccine can remain stable at 2-8 degree Celsius for up to three months and the company will ship the vaccine using the same cold chain technologies it uses today to transport treatments for cancer, immunological disorders and other medicines.

The vaccine Ad26. COV2. S developed by J&J’s arm Janssen got an emergency use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Regulator (USFDA) in February this year based on data from the phase 3 Ensemble study. J&J conducted clinical trials on 43,783 participants across countries including the US.

The USFDA noted that “the vaccine was approximately 77 per cent effective in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 occurring at least 14 days after vaccination and 85 per cent effective in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 occurring at least 28 days after vaccination.”

The European Medical Agency (EMA) authorised the vaccine in March.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the national public health agency of the US, has said that the vaccine had high efficacy at preventing hospitalisation and death in people who did get sick. The CDC has also noted that the Janssen vaccine was 66.3 per cent effective in clinical trials at preventing laboratory confirmed Covid19 illness in people who had no evidence of prior infection 2 weeks after receiving the vaccine.

“Early evidence suggests that the J&J/Janssen vaccine might provide protection against asymptomatic infection, which is when a person is infected by the virus that causes COVID-19 but does not get sick,” the CDC has noted.