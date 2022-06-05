J-K administration issues dos and don'ts for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

Ahead of the commencement of the 43-day-long annual Amarnath pilgrimage, administration issued the dos and don'ts for the pilgrims urging them to "go on a morning walk daily and practice breathing exercises" to keep oneself fit at the high altitudes.

While specifying precautionary measures, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Nitishwar Kumar said that devotees should go on a morning walk, do breathing exercises, must keep their warm clothes, food items and keep themselves hydrated.

The Yatra is set to start on June 30, 2022, and conclude on August 11, 2022, on Raksha Bandhan.

The remarks by Nitishwar Kumar, came after over 90 pilgrims lost their lives during the Char Dam Yatra in Uttarakhand since it began on May 3 this year, due to heart attack, mountain sickness and other reasons.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Nitishwar Kumar said, "The pilgrims who have done their registrations and are planning to do the same, must do the morning or evening walk for nearly 4 to 5 hours daily. This is a necessity to keep oneself fit as one comes at a very high altitude. The holy cave is at 12,700 ft while you do have to cross 14,000 or 15,000 ft in your way. Also, practice deep breathing exercises as there are oxygen shortages at such high altitudes."

Citing the occasional dip in temperature in the region during rains, the principal secretary suggested the pilgrims to carry warm clothes as a precautionary measure.

"The temperature dips to nearly 5 degrees when it rains during the yatra. So do bring your warm clothes with you keeping this in mind. Do bring a walking stick, jacket and eatables. Keep hydrating yourself to avoid dehydration," he said.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in an important meeting chaired recently over security situation, had discussed among other issues.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha governments to take urgent steps to ensure that the ongoing Kedarnath Yatra and upcoming and Rath Yatra are conducted in a manner so as to ensure high levels of cleanliness.

In this regard, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Manoj Joshi has written to the Chief Secretaries of Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha.

Notably, there are four holy shrines in Uttarakhand dedicated to Hindu Gods and holy rivers of India. The four shrines are situated within the Garhwal Region. These are collectively referred to as "Char Dham of Uttarakhand". In the Hindu religion, Char Dham Yatra holds great importance and sanctity. It is believed that every Hindu should undertake Char Dham Yatra at least once in a lifetime to avail the blessings of gods adorning the shrines. Haridwar is the traditional point to start the Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakhand. Badrinath Yatra commenced on May 8, 2022 and Kedarnath Yatra on May 6, 2022.

in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to begin on June 30, 2022, and conclude on August 11, 2022. Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha is scheduled to commence on July 1.

