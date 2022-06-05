Latest LIVE updates: PM to launch global initiative LiFE movement today

Prime Minister will launch a global initiative 'Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement' on Sunday at 6 pm via video conferencing.

As per the PMO, the launch will initiate the "LiFE Global Call for Papers" inviting ideas and suggestions from academics, universities and research institutions etc to influence and persuade individuals, communities and organisations across the world to adopt an environment-conscious lifestyle.

The Prime Minister will also deliver a keynote address during the programme.

Odisha Chief Minister on Saturday announced that the offices of advisors and chairpersons in 23 departments and state-owned corporations will cease to function, effect June 5, 2022.

Health Minister Veena George has ordered the food safety commissioner and director of the women and child welfare department to conduct an enquiry and submit the report after eight students of a primary school were hospitalised due to a suspected on Saturday.

The incident took place in the government upper primary school at Kayamkulam in Kerala's Alappuzha district.

According to the health department officials, about 18 students were undergoing treatment for feeling uneasiness after having a mid-day meal at the school on Friday. The officials had visited the school and collected samples of food and water.

Meanwhile. Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, speaking at a panel of the GLOBSEC-2022 International Security Forum in Bratislava, has said that the HIMARS and M270 multiple rocket launchers would help deter Russian troops.

Reznikov added that Ukrainian gunners had already started their training for HIMARS and M270 in Europe, Ukrinform news agency reported, citing the Ministry of Defence.

In the US, a small private airplane mistakenly entered restricted airspace near President Joe Biden's Delaware vacation home Saturday, prompting the brief evacuation of the president and first lady, the White House and the Secret Service said.

The White House said there was no threat to the Biden or his family and that precautionary measures were taken. After the situation was assessed, Biden and his wife, Jill, returned to their Rehoboth Beach home.

The Secret Service said in a statement that the plane was immediately escorted from the restricted airspace after mistakenly entering a secured area.