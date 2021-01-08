PM Modi defends farm reforms; says investors trust India's growth story

-
Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday defended reforms including controversial ones undertaken in the agriculture sector by his government.
Interacting with economists and other experts, he highlighted the faith shown by foreign investors in India's growth story with foreign direct investment (FDI) growing by 11 per cent between April and October despite global recession.
He said his government brought historic reform based stimulus in agriculture, commercial coal mining and labour laws, according to an official release.
The prime minister explained his vision behind an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' where Indian companies are integrated in the global supply chains in a manner not seen before.
Modi also highlighted the national infrastructure pipeline as the government's commitment to developing world class infrastructure.
