J&K CEO clears air over 2.5 mn new voters statement at all-party meeting

-
ALSO READ
J-K Chief Electoral Officer calls all party meeting for summary revision
BJP a party that moves in right direction with right ideology, says Nadda
Electoral roll revision will not gift Jammu and Kashmir to the BJP
UP elections: New history being created in Uttar Pradesh, says BJP
Amit Shah's eventful two-day Bengal visit may help revive BJP state unit
-
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Hirdesh Kumar Singh has clarified at the all-party meeting that the actual number of new voters for the assembly election would be known only after the summary revision of electoral rolls in the Union Territory.
The CEO was trying to clear the air on the controversy created by his earlier statement in which he had told the media that 25 lakh new voters would become eligible for the forthcoming assembly elections in J&K.
Sources told IANS that during the meeting, which held on Monday, the CEO said that the figure of 25 lakh new voters had no sanctity as the actual number would be known only after the revision of the electoral rolls.
Representatives of BJP, National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Congress, BSP, Peoples Conference (PC), Apni Party, JK National Panthers Party and Ikkjutt Jammu party attended the meeting.
The inclusion of non-locals in the revised electoral rolls was opposed by the participants other than the BJP and the Ikkjutt Jammu party while the CEO said that the eligibility of voters would be determined as per the provisions of the Representation of the Peoples Act of 1950-1951.
The CEO made it clear to the participants that only those who are eligible as per the Representation of The Peoples Act-1951 would be registered as voters.
Ratan Lal Gupta of the NC told reporters that the CEO had assured them that no non-local would be included in the revised electoral list.
Yogesh Sawhney of the Congress said that the CEO had clarified that 25 lakh as the new eligible voters would be those who attained the age of 18 on and after September 1, 2022.
Meanwhile, P.K. Ganju of the National Panthers party also said that the CEO assured that no non-local would be in the revised electoral rolls.
Similarly, Ankur Sharma of Ikkjutt Jammu party said that the CEO informed the meeting about safeguards in place for the new voters. "If someone resides, say for over six to seven months for livelihood or other purposes, they can vote here provided they cancel their vote from other places and give an undertaking in the form of an affidavit," Sharma said.
However, the PDP leader said that there was no clarity on 25 lakh new voters during the CEO's meeting.
Abhinav Sharma of the BJP said that since the Representation of People's Act 1951 has been extended to J&K, any ordinarily residing person has the option to become a voter.
--IANS
sq/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 10:20 IST