Top Headlines: Roadmap to advance economy, 100 mn demat accounts, and more

Working on road map to advanced economy, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister said on Monday that while the necessary stimulus for growth would continue, her ministry and the (RBI) would work on a pathway to maintain the growth momentum for the next 25 years in order to make India an advanced economy. “The next 25 years will be very critical for India. We have to work towards maintaining the growth momentum,” Sitharaman said. Read more



rolls out India's first CNG-powered truck in M&HCV segment

on Monday launched the country’s first truck in the medium and heavy commercial (M&HCV) vehicle segment in the 28- and 19-tonne nodes. Most truck makers, including Tata Motors, currently offer only in the small and light commercial vehicle segments. The company also launched a fleet of seven trucks in the intermediary and light commercial vehicle (I&LCV) segment, meant for varied applications. Read more



New milestone: surpass 100 million for the first time

The country’s demat account tally topped the 100 million-mark for the first time, in August. Over 2.2 million new accounts -- most in four months -- were opened last month, taking the cumulative figure to 100.5 million, according to data released by depository firms Securities Depository Limited (NDSL) and Central Depository Services (CDSL). India’s demat account tally was 40.9 million in March 2020 just before the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country. Read more



Gold being imported under disguise of platinum to gain from lower duty

Thanks to an ambiguous law on the import of platinum alloys, some bullion importers are making big profits. A handful of them are importing refined gold cloaked as platinum alloy. Gold attracts 15 per cent import duty, as opposed to platinum alloy that invites a duty of 10.75 per cent. Industry sources say this is a case of mis-declaration and duty violation. Read more



Metal sector: Investors should brace for a difficult Q2; H2 could be better

The global industrial metals scenario has been extremely confused since the Russia-Ukraine war. We have seen both cuts in supply and also falling demand. The new equations are not yet clear. On the one hand, supplies from Ukraine and Russian have been disrupted. On the other hand, China lockdowns have led to both cuts in production as well as a drop in demand - weak GDP numbers and a real estate slowdown means demand is more affected. Read more