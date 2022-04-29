BJP a party that moves in right direction with right ideology, says Nadda

-
ALSO READ
Dusted, rusted approach of vote bank is no longer working, says Nadda
Nadda holds meeting for Brahmin outreach in UP ahead of Assembly polls
No other political party had spine to remove triple talaq except BJP: Nadda
Big challenge for BJP in 2022 to save Gujarat; win Uttar Pradesh again
BJP chief JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Naqvi celebrate 'Holi'
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a party that moves in the right direction with the right ideology, taking the country forward, the party's national president JP Nadda said on Friday.
He further said that anyone who wants to compete with the BJP will have to toil for 50 to 60 years.
While addressing a party program in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Nadda said that BJP's ideology is gaining global recognition, adding that the BJP is a party that moves in the right direction with the right ideology, taking the country forward.
"Anyone who wants to compete with our party will have to toil for 50-60 years. Our ideology is gaining global recognition...BJP is a party that moves in the right direction with the right ideology, and a party that will take the country forward," he said.
Nadda recieved a warm welcome from party workers on his arrival in Ahmedabad.
Responding to this BJP national president said, "This welcome is not for me, it is for the idealogy of the BJP. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP's ideology is not only getting recognition in India but also in the world."
After the program, Nadda along with state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Sabarmati Ashram where he paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and tried his hands at the 'charkha' (spinning wheel).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU