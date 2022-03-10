UP elections: New history being created in Uttar Pradesh, says BJP

With the leaving its rivals comfortably behind in states like and in the initial rounds of vote counting, its leaders credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance model for the expected win and said "new history" is being created in UP.

Party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asserted that people have expressed their faith in the policies ushered in by Modi.

Trivedi said the will end up winning close to 300 seats and asserted that what is clear is that a new history is being created in .

It has never happened in India's largest and politically most important state that a chief minister is set to come back to power with a majority after serving a full term as the head of a government with full majority.

Several leaders also lauded Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath for effectively implementing welfare policies and providing an efficient and clean governance.

Many party leaders simply tweeted "Jai Shri Ram" to hail the trends projecting a big win for the party which is also ahead in Goa and Manipur.

"The silent BJP voter gives the loudest message on poll day," BJP youth wing president Tejasvi Surya tweeted.

The Election Commission website showed that the BJP is leading in nearly 250 seats in the 403-member assembly and around 44 in the 70-member assembly.

