J-K: Cop, LeT militant injured in encounter in Srinagar's Nowhatta

A constable and a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant were injured in an encounter in Nowhatta area of in on Sunday on the eve of the Independence Day, police said.

"Chance #encounter started in Nowhatta area of # . Police & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone police wrote on Twitter.

Police said one policeman Constable Sarfaraz Ahmad, resident of Batote area of Ramban, got injured and was evacuated to hospital for treatment.

One #terrorist also got injured. Search is still going on. Further details shall follow," police said in another tweet.

The scooter used by two of LeT outfit was seized from the incident site, police said, adding an AK-74 rifle and two grenades were also recovered.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)