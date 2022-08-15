J-K: Cop, LeT militant injured in encounter in Srinagar's Nowhatta

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

A constable and a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant were injured in an encounter in Nowhatta area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday on the eve of the Independence Day, police said.

"Chance #encounter started in Nowhatta area of #Srinagar. Police & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone police wrote on Twitter.

Police said one policeman Constable Sarfaraz Ahmad, resident of Batote area of Ramban, got injured and was evacuated to hospital for treatment.

One #terrorist also got injured. Search is still going on. Further details shall follow," police said in another tweet.

The scooter used by two terrorists of LeT outfit was seized from the incident site, police said, adding an AK-74 rifle and two grenades were also recovered.

First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 10:20 IST

