India needs to be self-reliant, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on I-Day

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said India got freedom after a lot of struggle and it needs to be self-reliant.

Topics
RSS | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Mohan Bhagwat
Mohan Bhagwat

Addressing a gathering at the RSS headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur city after hoisting the national flag on India's 76th Independence Day, Bhagwat said the country will give the message of peace to the world.

"Today is the day of pride and resolution. The country got freedom after a lot of struggle, it needs to be self-reliant," he said.

Bhagwat also said people should not ask what the country and society gives them, but should think what they are giving to the country.

Some RSS volunteers and pracharaks were present during the event which was held amid tight security.

The RSS has also organised a programme on the occasion of the Independence Day at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti in Reshimbagh area, where Nagpur Mahanagar Sahsanghchalak Shridhar Gadge will be the chief guest.

The swayamsevaks will also carry out 'path sanchalan' (march past) in various parts of the city at 5 pm.

First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 09:59 IST

