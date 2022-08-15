Gangsters' Act: Properties worth Rs 3,190 cr attached during Yogi regime

The Police has attached and demolished properties worth over Rs 3,190 crore, mostly under provisions of the Gangsters' Act since 2018.

Besides, proceedings under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) were initiated against miscreants who were declared absconders and had refused to surrender before the court.

According to the latest police data, in the first 100 days of second Yogi government, property worth Rs 864 crore belonging to gangsters has been seized.

The police and home department officials said that action would continue against the top 20 criminals of every district.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi said that law and order has improved drastically during the first five years of the Yogi government.

He said that by eliminating organized crime from the state, the Yogi government has been successful in developing as a model state.

"Illegal slaughter houses, running under protection of mafia and illegal parking stands have been demolished. Efforts have been made to free government land from illegal occupation and strict action has been initiated against mafia involved in illegal business of coal. Properties of miscreants involved in illegal business have been attached and their licences cancelled," said Awasthi.

During the second term of the Yogi government, 50 major mafia groups have been identified at the state level and 12 at the headquarter level.

Action has been taken against 62 mafia groups without any discrimination, said the officer.

As per the police dossier, 431 criminals have been arrested in 405 cases. Two criminals, wanted in over two-dozen cases, have been killed in police encounters, while 20 gangsters have been convicted due to effective perusal of cases.

Two miscreants were awarded death sentences and NSA proceedings slapped against 65 others, Awasthi added.

--IANS

amita/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)