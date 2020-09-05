J-K coronavirus update: With 1,047 new cases, tally rises to 40,990

With 1,047 new COVID-19 cases reported in on Friday, the total number of cases reaches 40,990, according to the administration.

In a daily bulletin, the administration said that 493 cases were reported from Jammu division and 554 from Kashmir division.

There are 8,800 active cases and 31,435 recovered patients and 755 fatalities in the Union Territory.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID count has surged to 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases and 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated patients as of September 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)