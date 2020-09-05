Karnataka Coong prez DK Shivakumar again admitted to hospital due to fever

president DK Shivakumar who was discharged from a hospital in Bengaluru after recovering from COVID-19, was again admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday after he experienced fever.

"I have been admitted to a private hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru once again after experiencing fever," said Shivakumar in a statement.

Shivakumar was admitted to the hospital on August 24 after testing positive for COVID-19. He was later discharged from hospital on August 31 after recovering from the viral infection.

