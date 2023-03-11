J&K Police asks women not to hesitate in reporting crimes against them

The Baramulla district in celebrated International Women's Week on Saturday with senior officers appealing to women not to hesitate in reporting crimes against women while assuring the of prompt action.

Addressing the event, Senior Superintendent of (SSP) Amod Ashok Nagpure said respecting women should not be limited to a day or a week, but they should be respected every day.

He said men do not have any right to harass women. If they can respect women at their homes, then why not respect those elsewhere, Nagpure said.

"There is no need to hesitate while reporting any such incidents. You should not feel ashamed. Instead, the person who does wrong should be ashamed. If any man is indulging in any wrong act against you, then you should have the power to slap him, you should be able to hit him with your shoe, you will have to take such a step," the senior officer said.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy superintendent of police, (probationary), Kubra Nazir, who is currently SHO of the Boniyar police station, said the police are there to help the women and such cases will be attended to on a priority basis.

Nazir said that if any woman is suffering from any abuse or sees another woman suffering, then she should come forward to report it without any hesitation.

"The police will take cognizance of the offence and do the needful, she said.

Nazir said that International Women's Week was observed from March 4 to 11 to celebrate the achievements of women and to fight against the evils against them in society.

"We all, together, men and women, have to fight such evils to make the society gender-equal," she said.

Meanwhile, the centre administrator of One-Stop Sakhi Centre, Baramulla, Bushra Karamat said the centre has registered 192 cases in which it has successfully held mediation talks with 140 families.

