JUST IN
All conversions can't be illegal: SC on HC order on MP anti-conversion law
Ex-RAW chief AS Dulat joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi
PM Modi outlines vision of science at 108th Indian Science Congress
SC to hear on January 9 plea seeking SIT probe into Bihar hooch tragedy
Electric bus tender discovers 29% lower price than diesel buses: CESL
Delhi excise policy case: Court grants interim bail to five accused
Delhi stuck in jam as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra leaves for UP
Suspended Jharkhand IAS officer gets interim bail in money laundering case
Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Gurdaspur; a fire arm recovered
Science should be empowered with women's participation: PM Modi at ISC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Congress party workers enter UP chanting the slogan 'Bharat Jodo'
Business Standard

Form high level panel for strategy to tackle crimes against women: DCW

It should meet once a month and "create a coordinated strategy for tackling crimes against women and girls in the capital"

Topics
DCW | Crime against women | MHA

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Swati Maliwal, DCW
Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women

The Delhi Commission for Women has written to the Union home secretary in the wake of a woman being killed after beng dragged under a car, suggesting that a high-level committee be formed for a coordinated strategy to tackle crimes against women.

In her letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday, DCW chief Swati Maliwal recommended that the panel be chaired by the Union home minister and include Delhi's lieutenant governor, chief minister and the police commissioner.

It should meet once a month and "create a coordinated strategy for tackling crimes against women and girls in the capital", Maliwal said.

The 20-year-old was killed after her scooter was hit by a car. She was dragged by the car for 12 kilometers and her body was found in Kanjhawala area.

"This heinous incident on the night of New Year again raises serious concerns over the functioning of Police in the Capital," Maliwal said.

She said India would be hosting the G20 summit this year and the government must take urgent steps to improve law and order in the capital.

Maliwal recalled the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder and said nothing much had changed since. On an average, Delhi continues to witness over six rapes daily. Even an eight-month-old child and a 90-year-old woman have been brutally raped in the capital, she said.

Lack of police resources and accountability are the major reasons for high crime rate against women and girls in Delhi, she said.

The proposed high-level panel, she recommended, should take urgent steps to increase the accountability of Delhi Police and sensitise its officers.

"The Home Ministry must set up an example in the Kanjhawala case by taking action against those police officers who failed in protecting the woman while she was being dragged for 12 kms on the streets of Delhi," the letter said.

It also suggested an increase in human resources in Delhi Police.

Presently, due to shortage of resources, Delhi Police personnel are made to work long hours and handle hundreds of cases, Maliwal pointed out. Delhi Police demanded 66,000 additional police personnel 20 years but this has still not been provided to them, she said.

The DCW chief also recommended an increase in the strength of women police staff, who form just nine per cent of the police force.

"Through media reports, it has been learnt that in the Kanjhawala case, eye witnesses made several calls to the emergency helpline number of Delhi Police, but allegedly no PCR van reached the spot for several hours. It is recommended that the PCR unit of Delhi Police should be strengthened so that it is equipped to deal with emergency situations," the letter said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on DCW

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 16:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU