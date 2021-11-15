JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Kerala HC alarmed, amazed by over 42,000 flag poles in the state
Business Standard

J&K Police busts fake SIM card racket in Baramulla, nabs 3 persons

The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three persons in Baramulla district, busting a racket involved in obtaining mobile SIM cards on fake documents, officials said Monday.

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | SIM cards on fake IDs

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

File Photo
File Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three persons in Baramulla district, busting a racket involved in obtaining mobile SIM cards on fake documents, officials said Monday.

A police spokesman said incriminating material was recovered from the possession of the three arrested persons.

"Police have busted a fake SIM card racket in Baramulla town," he said

The spokesman said further investigation in the matter is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, November 15 2021. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.