J&K Police busts fake SIM card racket in Baramulla, nabs 3 persons

The Police arrested three persons in Baramulla district, busting a racket involved in obtaining mobile SIM cards on fake documents, officials said Monday.

A police spokesman said incriminating material was recovered from the possession of the three arrested persons.

"Police have busted a fake SIM card racket in Baramulla town," he said



The spokesman said further investigation in the matter is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)