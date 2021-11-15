PM Modi targets Congress over plight of tribals in the country

-
ALSO READ
J&K govt working at different levels to safeguard Tribals' rights: LG
Guj to give Rs 5,000 aid to tribals for taking Ram Janmabhoomi pilgrimage
Centre to give free vaccines to everyone above 18 from June 21: PM Modi
Sukhjinder Randhawa seeks time to meet Punjab Governor: Report
Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev joins Trinamool Congress
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted the Congress-led regimes in the country for ignoring the welfare of tribals, adding efforts are underway to ensure development of regions which remained backward during the "previous" regimes.
Tribals were not given their dues by the earlier governments and were deprived of basic facilities, Modi said, addressing the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations here.
The Central government is celebrating November 15, the birth anniversary of revered tribal icon Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.
Like Ambedkar Jayanti, Gandhi Jayanti and other similar days, the jayanti (birth anniversary) of Bhagwan Birsa Munda will be celebrated every year on November 15, Modi said.
Development is now taking place in 100 aspirational districts which remained backward during the earlier (Congress) regimes, Modi said.
Modi launched multiple initiatives for the welfare of the janjatiya community, including the Ration Aapke Gram' scheme in Madhya Pradesh.
The scheme is aimed at delivering the monthly quota of PDS Ration to beneficiaries from janjatiya community in their own villages every month, so that they don't have to travel to the Fair Price Shop to collect their ration.
Modi also handed over genetic counselling cards to beneficiaries, marking the launch of the Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell (Hemoglobinopathy) Mission.
The Mission has been developed to screen and manage patients suffering from sickle cell anaemia, thalassemia and other hemoglobinopathies and to increase public awareness about these diseases, whose impact is seen to be more profound on the janjatiya community of Madhya Pradesh.
The PM laid the foundation stone of 50 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across various states and UTs including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
He said the plan was to have 750 such schools all over the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU