Maharashtra: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya to visit violence-hit Amaravati

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday said that he will be visiting the violence-hit Maharashtra's Amaravati district on November 17.

Incidents of stone-pelting were reported on Friday from Nanded, Malegaon and Amaravati in the backdrop of protests staged against the violence that took place in Panisagar in Tripura on October 27.

Condemning the violence in Nanded, Malegaon, Amaravati and other places during protests against violence in Tripura, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had assured that investigation into the violence during protests will be carried out.

"We'll definitely investigate this. We'll investigate the rallies that were taken out in Maharashtra over the incidents that may or may not have taken place in Tripura, we will also assess the damages," he had said.

"The situation in Amravati is under control and no casualties have been reported in the violence", said Dilip Walse Patil while commenting on the Amravati violence.

"We condemn the violence. I spoke to Devendra Fadnavis, Amravati MP, to help maintain social harmony and peace. We are focusing on how to keep the situation under control and maintain peace," Patil said.

Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis also condemned the violence and demanded strict action against leaders making inciting speeches.

