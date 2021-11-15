Court raps lawyer for calling Delhi riots handiwork of political party

A Delhi court expressed "immense disgust" while coming down heavily on a lawyer for alleging that the 2020 riots here were the handiwork of a political party and criminal cases were fastened upon the members of the Muslim community alone, calling his statements highly irresponsible and patently false.

These submissions of the Counsel are certainly not in good taste. These are noted with immense disgust, repugnance and strong disapproval, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Virender Bhat stated in an order dated November 11.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha had submitted before the court that the riots were not actually communal and took place at the instance of certain political vested interests to derail the peaceful protest against CAA-NRC, as per the court's order copy.

The lawyer made the submission while arguing for the bail of Arif who is accused of allegedly murdering one Alok Tiwari. He had sustained several blunt and sharp injuries during the riots.

The advocate argued that only those belonging to the Muslim community were targeted by the police in the aftermath of the riots and were arraigned in false criminal cases, as per the order.

Expressing disapproval with the submissions, the ASJ said: The counsel did not point out any material on record to substantiate his claim that the riots were not communal in nature or were the handiwork of any political party.

It is the Counsel himself, who is now painting the entire Delhi Police with a communal brush by saying that the criminal cases related to the riots have been fastened upon the members of Muslim Community alone. The statement of Counsel is not only highly irresponsible but also patently false.

ASJ Bhat said that he, while dealing with the cases related to the riots, has noticed that members of both the communities have been arraigned as an accused and have been chargesheeted by the police.

In some cases, it has been observed that there are witnesses belonging to Hindu community cited against the accused belonging to the same community and witnesses belonging to Muslim community cited against the accused belonging to the same community, he said.

The police appears to have done its job with utmost integrity and certainly not on communal lines, he said, adding that some lapses have occurred during the probe but even they do not give slightest indication that the investigation was not fair and impartial or that it was on communal lines.

The judge advised advocate Pracha to desist from making irresponsible, uncalled for, and patently false submissions.

He said that riots cases are very serious and sensitive in nature and require to be dealt with in a professional manner and without any communal taint.

The judge also rejected the bail application of Arif, noting that there is every likelihood that he may approach or intimidate the only eye witness or may try to abscond if released.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi in February 2020, after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiraled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

