No lockdown in Odisha for 12 days to facilitate JEE, NEET examinees
Jammu and Kashmir reports 546 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 36,377

According to a daily media bulletin, 7,672 cases are still active in the state, while 685 persons have succumbed

IANS  |  Jammu 

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a woman at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease at Ajmeri Gate area, in Delhi.
In all, seven more Covid-19 deaths were reported — three in Jammu division and four in Kashmir division.

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 546 new coronavirus cases, including 214 in Jammu division and 332 in Kashmir division, taking its total tally to 36,377.

As many as 648 recovered patients were discharged from various hospitals, including 119 in Jammu division and 529 in Kashmir division, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,020.

According to a daily media bulletin, 7,672 cases are still active in the state, while 685 persons have succumbed to the dreaded virus -- 60 in Jammu division and 625 in Kashmir division.

Of the 9,43,981 tests conducted till Saturday, 9,07,604 have returned negative.

First Published: Sat, August 29 2020. 23:46 IST

