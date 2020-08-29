Uttarakhand reports 658 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 18,571

JUST IN
With 11 more deaths, the state's Covid-19 death toll has mounted to 250

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a man at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease at Ajmeri Gate area, in Delhi.
Uttarakhand on Saturday reported 658 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 18,571, while eleven more patients died.

The state's COVID-19 death toll has mounted to 250, a state health department bulletin said.

Six deaths were reported from AIIMS in Rishikesh, three from Haldwani'sSushila Tiwari Government Hospital and one each from Doon Medical College and Mahant Indresh Hospital here, it said.

Of the 658 fresh cases, Dehradun district reported 179, Haridwar 161,Udham Singh Nagar 90,Tehri 64, Almora 54, Nainital 45, Uttarkashi 19, Bageshwar 16, Pithoragarh 11, Pauri and Champawat six, Chamoli five and Rudraprayag two, the bulletin said.

So far, 12,524people have recovered and 62 migrated. The number of active cases is 5,735, the bulletin said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 29 2020. 23:08 IST

