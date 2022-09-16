Centre to grant land ownership rights to West Pakistan refugees in J&K

-
ALSO READ
US speeds entry for Ukrainian refugees as more reach Mexico border
Hizbul chief's son, wife of 'Bitta Karate' among 4 sacked by JK admin
4,559 Afghan refugees expelled from Iran, Pakistan in 3 days: Taliban
Hybrid terrorist, one helper arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore
2 Ukrainians detained by Railway Police in Assam's Karimganj district
-
In a major decision, the Centre is set to grant land ownership rights to West Pakistan refugees (WPR) in Jammu and Kashmir.
After the abrogation of Article 370, the Centre has initiated an exercise through which the ownership rights will be granted to the WPRs over lands measuring 46,666 Kanals that were allotted to them before the abrogation of Article 370.
Officials said these lands are in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts and were allotted to the WPRs in 1954 after they migrated to the Indian side of the International Border.
"The Union Home Ministry officials have discussed the matter with the revenue department officials of J&K who have initiated the exercise," official sources said.
When J&K had special status under Article 370 and 34A, the West Pakistan refugees could neither own land nor apply for government jobs as they were not state subjects of J&K.
After coming to power in the Centre, the BJP government had given Rs 5.5 lakh per family as compensation to West Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) refugees.
After Article 370 was scrapped, West Pakistan Refugees, POJK refugees, Gorkhas and Valmikis have been declared as domiciles of J&K.
The lands on which the ownership rights will be granted to these refugees exist in Akhnoor, R.S. Pura, Bishnah in Jammu district, in parts of Samba district and Hiranagar district.
--IANS
sq/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 14:34 IST