Hybrid terrorist, one helper arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

One hybrid Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and an overground worker who was helping have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore and arms and other incriminating material were recovered from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made in a joint operation conducted by Sopore Police along with security forces. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

"Sopore Police alongwith SF's arrested 01 Hybrid LeT Terrorist and 01 OGW , arms and ammunition recovered. Case FIR 97/2022 U/S 7/25 I.A Act , 13,18,23 & 38 ULA (P) Act registered in PS Dangiwacha, Rafiabad and investigation is going on," tweeted Sopore Police.

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier on August 21, Police arrested two LeT in Budgam who were involved in a grenade attack that injured a civilian on August 15.

According to the police, some had hurled a grenade in the Gopalpora Chadoora area of the Budgam district in Kashmir on August 15. In the attack, a civilian named Karan Kumar was injured.

Karan was then rushed to the Srinagar Hospital for treatment and his condition there was reportedly under control and presently stable.

Meanwhile, the Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 18 conducted searches at eight locations in in the case related to the interception of a drone used for the delivery of consignments of arms and ammunition as well as explosives by a key module of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was working at the behest of Pakistani handlers.

The locations raided by the counter-terrorism agency were in Srinagar, Jammu, Kathua, Samba, and Doda districts of .

NIA said that the TRF operatives were in constant touch with Pakistani handlers of LeT and were receiving consignments of arms and ammunition as well as explosives and other terrorist hardware via drones in Indian territory near the International Border in the Samba Sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

"These weapon consignments were being further supplied to TRF terrorists in Kashmir for the execution of terrorist attacks on minorities, migrants and security forces," NIA added.

The case was initially registered at Rajbagh police station in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir and the NIA registered the case on July 30.

The NIA claimed to have seized various incriminating material and digital devices as well as documents during these searches.

