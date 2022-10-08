JUST IN
J-K: Z-Morh tunnel on Srinagar-Leh highway to open for traffic by Nov 15
Rajasthan to be first state to implement green hydrogen policy: Minister
Govt, industry should work to make India a much larger economy: Goyal
Stubble-burning cases double since September 15 despite late rain
Odisha approves Rs 1,923 cr investment in 10 projects in different sectors
Delhi reports 101 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death; positivity rate at 1.38%
9 held in Gangtok for trying to show black flag to Amit Shah, says police
India, US launch new energy storage task force to support clean energy
India, US condemns North Korea's missile launch, calls it regional threat
Karnataka govt to hike SC/ST quota through Constitutional amendment
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Rajasthan to be first state to implement green hydrogen policy: Minister
Business Standard

J-K: Z-Morh tunnel on Srinagar-Leh highway to open for traffic by Nov 15

The 6.5 km Z-Morh tunnel between Gagangir and Sonamarg on the Srinagar-Leh highway will be thrown open for traffic by November 15, an official spokesperson said on Friday.

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Srinagar-Leh road
Photo: IANS

The 6.5 km Z-Morh tunnel between Gagangir and Sonamarg on the Srinagar-Leh highway will be thrown open for traffic by November 15, an official spokesperson said on Friday.

He said Divisional Commissioner for Kashmir P K Pole gave directions in this connection to the officials concerned during a high-level meeting at Sonamarg, which was held to review preparedness for keeping the popular tourist destination open during the winters.

Discussions were held in order to ensure that necessary facilities such as water, electricity and snow clearance were in place for the convenience of tourists.

During his visit, Pole also inspected the work on the Z-Morh tunnel which when operational will provide connectivity round the year, the spokesperson said.

He directed the executive director, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (projects) to ensure all necessary works pertaining to the tunnel are completed by the second week of November so that it can be opened for traffic by November 15, the spokesman added.

Pole also asked the director of tourism in Kashmir and CEO of Sonamarg Development Authority to widely publicise the region as a winter tourist destination.

Further, they were directed to finalise hotel rates by holding discussions with owners and notify the same by November 15.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 06:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU