9 held in Gangtok for trying to show black flag to Amit Shah, says police

Nine people were held in Gangtok for attempting to show black flags to Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was on a day-long visit to Sikkim, police said

Press Trust of India  |  Gangtok 

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | ANI

Nine people were held in Gangtok for attempting to show black flags to Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was on a day-long visit to Sikkim, police said.

Those detained were members of the Sikkim Suraksha Samiti (SSS) who have been on a hunger strike for the last 26 days outside the district administrative office here, demanding inner line permit (ILP) for the state.

They were held under Section 151 of the CRPC, police said.

The SSS members led by their president Madan Tamang were nabbed with black flags when they were on the way to Manan Kendra where the Cooperative Dairy Conclave, which was attended by Shah, was held, police said.

They were later released on personal bond.

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 22:13 IST

