Jahangirpuri: Bulldozers used on goons, criminal minds, says RSS leader

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Friday supported the controversial anti-encroachment drive of the BJP-ruled civic body in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, saying the bulldozers were used on "goons" and those who have a "criminal mentality".
Slamming political leaders and others criticising the demolition of concrete and temporary structures in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, he alleged that all those who talk about "goons and criminals identifying their religion are anti-constitution, anti-nation and anti-society".
"The bulldozers have been run over (the structures belonging to) everyone irrespective of their religion or community. Bulldozers have been run over those who are goons and have a criminal mentality," the RSS leader told reporters on the sidelines of an event in the city to host an Iftar party.
About various political parties accusing the BJP-ruled civic body of targeting the minority community in the name of the anti-encroachment drive, Kumar, an RSS national executive member, said, "All those who talk about goons and criminals identifying their religion are anti-Constitution, anti-nation, anti-social."
Those who provide protection to "goons" in the name of religion are "social criminals", he alleged.
Kumar attributed the recent incidents of communal violence in Jahangirpuri and other parts of the country to "some political and other forces" in India and abroad.
They want to vitiate the atmosphere of the country, he alleged.
"It's because they do not like to see unity and integrity, peace, harmony, brotherhood, education and progress in India," the RSS leader said.
Addressing the event organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch's (MRM) intellectual wing Hindustan First Hindustaani Best, Kumar said there was an atmosphere of "intolerance" across the country.
"Division is being created, people are being pitted again each other divided even as the religion doesn't teach animosity against each other," he said.
To defeat such efforts, all politicians, leaders of social and religious groups and intellectuals should condemn attacks on festivals of any religion, Kumar said.
In view of the prevailing situation, all state governments should frame new rules and advisory in consultation with the stakeholders for a peaceful celebration of festivals of all the religions, he said.
"India is the only country where all religions are accepted and respected. Hence, people belonging to various religions and castes should invite each other to their festivals to send out the message of brotherhood, love and peace," he said.
"We were not born to fight in the name of religion and commit such crime," the RSS leader added.
