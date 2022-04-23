JUST IN
Top Headlines: Omicron sub-variant akin to Delta, EVs could cut forex outgo
Business Standard

News LIVE: UN chief Antonio Guterres to visit Moscow to meet Putin

Live news updates: Guterres will also have a working meeting and lunch with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

United Nations | UN | Russia Ukraine Conflict

New Delhi 

Antonio Guterres
Antonio Guterres (Photo: UN)

Live news updates: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Moscow on Tuesday, and will meet with Russia's President Vladimir Putin following its February invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson for the UN chief said. Guterres will also have a working meeting and lunch with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Eri Kaneko, Guterres' associate spokesperson, told a press briefing in New York on Friday.

India and the UK on Friday put aside their differences over the Russian invasion of Ukraine and set an ambitious target of concluding a “comprehensive and balanced” free trade agreement (FTA) by Diwali this year to double bilateral trade by 2030. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting British counterpart Boris Johnson announced measures to enhance defence, security and trade partnerships.

First Published: Sat, April 23 2022. 07:43 IST

