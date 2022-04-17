Situation in Jahangirpuri area fully under control: Delhi Police

The situation in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of the national capital is now completely under control and an adequate number of police force is deployed there to avert any untoward incident, Police said on Sunday.

Severe clashes erupted during a Shobha Yatra procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Sunday between two groups of people in which 8 cops and one civilian were injured.

The police said that area domination, foot patrolling and deep deployment has been ensured to assure people and to maintain law and order in the area.

Meanwhile, the personnel of Police carried out preventive patrolling and area domination throughout the night in the backdrop of violent clashes.

Police is in talks with the members of the Aman committee. "In order to maintain peace and tranquility in the area, a meeting was organised at Kushal Chowk in the area of Jahangirpuri police station with the members of Aman committee of Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park and Adarsh Nagar," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

She informed that during the meeting, all the members were asked to appeal to the public in their areas to maintain peace, harmony and tranquility. "They were also requested to counter any rumour or misinformation, be vigilant towards the activities of any mischievous and anti-social elements, to keep in touch with police and to ensure immediate reporting of any thing suspicious that comes into their notice," the senior official said.

The Delhi Police has assured the members of Aman Committee of professional and fair investigation and due legal action on the part of police.

Apart from the northwest district, the Aman committee meetings were also held in the Kalindi Kunj area of south east Delhi.

Meanwhile, the police used drones in communally sensitive areas to carry out intensive rooftop surveillance through aerial patrolling.

The cops have so far arrested 15 accused persons under sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307 and 120B of the and section 27 of the Arms Act.

--IANS

uj/shb/

