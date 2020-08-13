Jaishankar discusses Covid-19 situation, vaccine cooperation with Germany

External Affairs Minister on Thursday discussed the COVID-19 situation and vaccine cooperation with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

The two leaders also reviewed developments in Europe and Asia.

"Good conversation with FM @HeikoMaas of Discussed the #COVID19 situation and vaccine cooperation. Reviewed the developments in Europe and Asia. Reaffirmed our multilateral partnership, including in the UN," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

