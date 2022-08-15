Jal Jeevan Mission makes significant strides in 3 years since inception

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the progress made in providing piped water connection to rural areas under the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme was a symbol of the country’s strong resolve and self-belief.

“Providing connection to [25 million] people in such a short time is not a small achievement, while lakhs of people are getting tapped water connection as part of the ‘Nal se Jal’ scheme, and open defecation free status has all been made possible today,” Modi said in his Independence Day speech.

The ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme under the broader has been a flagship programme of the Modi government in its second stint.

Announced on August 15, 2019, around 52.20 per cent of have been provided tap till August 2022.

At the time of the Jal Jeevan Mission’s inception, barely 3.23 million rural families, or 17 per cent of the rural population, had access to drinking water from taps. In the speech in 2019, Modi had also announced creation of a dedicated Ministry of Jal Shakti to address challenges of water availability.

Modi had said that the Centre and state governments would together take forward the Jal Jeevan Mission, and over Rs 3.5 trillion has been earmarked for this.

Also Read: 2 mn jobs for Bihar youth: CM Nitish's Independence Day announcement The Centre is aiming to provide clean drinking water to every rural household so that all 600,000 villages get piped water by 2024.

For financial year 2022-23, the Centre has allocated Rs 60,000 crore for the Jal Jeevan Mission, compared with the revised estimate of Rs 45,011 crore in FY22.

For FY21, FY20, and FY19, the actual Budget spending for the Jal Jeevan Mission/ Rural Drinking Water Mission was Rs 10,999 crore, Rs 10,030 crore, and Rs 5,384 crore, respectively.

In the Budget Speech for 2021-22, Union had announced that the (Urban) will be launched.

This would aim to provide to all 4,378 urban local bodies, which have 28.6 million tap connections, as well as liquid waste management in 500 AMRUT cities.

It will be implemented over five years, with an outlay of Rs 2.87 trillion. India’s primary user of water stock is agriculture, and 80-90 per cent of the drinking water needs in rural India are met by groundwater resources.

What is concerning is that groundwater levels in India dropped by more than 60 per cent between 2007 and 2017, and about 90 per cent of the extracted water was used for agriculture.

According to a 2019 NITI Aayog report, India is experiencing the biggest water crisis in its history and about 600 million people lack access to clean water.