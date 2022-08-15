Jal Jeevan Mission makes significant strides in 3 years since inception

-
India’s primary user of water stock is agriculture, and 80-90 per cent of the drinking water needs in rural India are met by groundwater resources.What is concerning is that groundwater levels in India dropped by more than 60 per cent between 2007 and 2017, and about 90 per cent of the extracted water was used for agriculture. According to a 2019 NITI Aayog report, India is experiencing the biggest water crisis in its history and about 600 million people lack access to clean water. The Jal Jeevan Mission takes a community-based approach. The programme is also working towards implementing source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through grey water management, water conservation, and rainwater harvesting.
|Jal Jeevan Mission
| FY23 Budget Estimate (in Rs
| FY22 Revised Estimate (in Rs
|FY21 Actuals (in Rs crore)
|FY20 Actuals (in Rs crore)
|FY19 Actuals (in Rs crore)
|60,000
|45,011
|10,999
|10,030
|5,484
First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 16:51 IST