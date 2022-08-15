76th I-Day: PM Modi outlines five resolutions for developed India by 2047

Prime Minister on Monday urged citizens to focus their energies on five resolutions -- to turn India into a developed nation, remove every trace of bondage, take pride in its heritage, unity and integrity, and fulfil their duties to achieve the dreams of freedom fighters.

Modi said the 76th marked the first dawn of 'Amrit Kaal', the auspicious time from the 75th anniversary of Independence to its centenary in 2047.

"By the 100th year of Independence, we have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of," he said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

In a word of caution, the prime minister said the dreams of the nation would fade away if people indulged in self-praise and kept patting themselves for the achievements in 75 years.

"For the next 25 years, we need to focus on the five resolutions developing India, removing every trace of bondage from our mind, taking pride in our glorious heritage, unity, and fulfilling our duties," he said.

"The nation should now only be setting big goals. That big goal is a developed India and nothing less," Modi said, urging the youth to dedicate the next 25 years to the development of the nation.

The prime minister said more than hundred years of colonial rule had the country in the grip of a slave mindset.

"We have to get rid of even the traces of this slave mindset," he said.

Modi also asked the countrymen to take pride in India's glorious heritage, which promotes the habit of change according to the times.

"The fourth resolution is that of unity and integrity. Unity among 130 crore Indians. The strength of unity, which forms the basis of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India)," Modi said.

He said the world looked at India with pride and hope and as a problem-solver. "The world looks at India as a destination where aspirations are met," he said.

The prime minister said a stable government has resulted in fast decision-making, which has been noticed around the world.

