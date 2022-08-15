JUST IN
76th I-Day: PM Modi outlines five resolutions for developed India by 2047
Miles to go to fulfil PM Modi's Nari Shakti pledge for India in 2047
On Independence Day, Gujarat CM announces series of benefits for people
Foreign Minister of Nepal wishes India on 75 years of Independence
No space for hate, separatism in India's culture: Jharkhand CM Soren
Fresh threats to RIL's Mukesh Ambani and his family, Mumbai cops detain man
Indians across globe celebrate 76th Independence Day with patriotic fervour
Yamuna level recedes below warning level of 204.5 metres in Delhi
Judiciary, legislature, executive need to work in tandem: Kiren Rijiju
Atmanirbhar toy industry: Modi hails fall in imports to cite self-reliance
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Miles to go to fulfil PM Modi's Nari Shakti pledge for India in 2047
Covid lab leak theory is dead. The virus came from a Wuhan market: Report
Business Standard

76th I-Day: PM Modi outlines five resolutions for developed India by 2047

PM exhorted Indians to 'remove every trace of bondage from our mind, take pride in our glorious heritage, unity, and fulfil our duties'

Topics
Narendra Modi | Independence Day

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with NCC cadets as he leaves after addressing the nation on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day at the Red Fort, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged citizens to focus their energies on five resolutions -- to turn India into a developed nation, remove every trace of bondage, take pride in its heritage, unity and integrity, and fulfil their duties to achieve the dreams of freedom fighters.

Modi said the 76th Independence Day marked the first dawn of 'Amrit Kaal', the auspicious time from the 75th anniversary of Independence to its centenary in 2047.

"By the 100th year of Independence, we have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of," he said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

In a word of caution, the prime minister said the dreams of the nation would fade away if people indulged in self-praise and kept patting themselves for the achievements in 75 years.

"For the next 25 years, we need to focus on the five resolutions developing India, removing every trace of bondage from our mind, taking pride in our glorious heritage, unity, and fulfilling our duties," he said.

"The nation should now only be setting big goals. That big goal is a developed India and nothing less," Modi said, urging the youth to dedicate the next 25 years to the development of the nation.

The prime minister said more than hundred years of colonial rule had the country in the grip of a slave mindset.

"We have to get rid of even the traces of this slave mindset," he said.

Modi also asked the countrymen to take pride in India's glorious heritage, which promotes the habit of change according to the times.

"The fourth resolution is that of unity and integrity. Unity among 130 crore Indians. The strength of unity, which forms the basis of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India)," Modi said.

He said the world looked at India with pride and hope and as a problem-solver. "The world looks at India as a destination where aspirations are met," he said.

The prime minister said a stable government has resulted in fast decision-making, which has been noticed around the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 15:17 IST

`
.