Jammu and Kashmir report 455 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 455 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus and seven fatalities linked to the disease, bringing the infection tally to 94,785 and the death toll to 1,478, officials said.
Of the fresh cases, 161 were from the Jammu division and 294 from the Kashmir valley, they said.
The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 124 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 110 in Jammu.
The Union Territory now has 6,419 active COVID-19 cases, while 86,888 patients have recovered from the infection so far, they said.
According to the officials, Jammu and Kashmir also reported seven COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours - two from the Jammu division and five from the Kashmir valley.
