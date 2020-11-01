Mumbai registers 993 new coronavirus cases, 32 fresh fatalities: BMC

-
ALSO READ
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Punjab registers 503 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing tally to 1,33,658
-
Mumbai reported 993 new
coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking its infection count to 2,57,500, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The COVID-19 death toll in the city went up to 10,250 with 32 fresh fatalities, the civic body said.
After a gap of three days, the single-day spike in cases dropped below 1,000.
On Saturday, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Mumbai increased to2,27,822 with 680 patients getting discharged.
The city's recovery rate is 88 per cent, while the number of active cases is 18,753.
Over 15.26 lakh coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city so far.
The city's average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 164 days, while the average growth rate of cases is 0.42 per cent, the BMC said.
The civic body has sealed 7,479 buildings and declared 609 containment zones in chawls and slums where one or more patients have been found.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU