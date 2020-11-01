Mumbai registers 993 new coronavirus cases, 32 fresh fatalities: BMC

reported 993 new



cases on Saturday, taking its infection count to 2,57,500, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the city went up to 10,250 with 32 fresh fatalities, the civic body said.

After a gap of three days, the single-day spike in cases dropped below 1,000.

On Saturday, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients in increased to2,27,822 with 680 patients getting discharged.

The city's recovery rate is 88 per cent, while the number of active cases is 18,753.

Over 15.26 lakh tests have been conducted in the city so far.

The city's average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 164 days, while the average growth rate of cases is 0.42 per cent, the BMC said.

The civic body has sealed 7,479 buildings and declared 609 containment zones in chawls and slums where one or more patients have been found.

