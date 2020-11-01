Punjab registers 503 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing tally to 1,33,658

-

Sixteen more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday as 503 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 1,33,658, according to a bulletin.
So far, 4,203 people have died from the infection in the state.
On Saturday, three deaths were reported from Bathinda, two each from Amritsar, Ludhiana, Mohali and Muktsar and one each from Faridkot, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Moga and Tarn Taran, the medical bulletin said.
The places which reported new coronavirus cases included Jalandhar (105), Mohali (74) and Bathinda (58).
There are 4,257 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to the bulletin.
A total of 328 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,25,198, it said.
Eighteen patients are on ventilator while 97 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.
A total of 26,04,208 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it added.
