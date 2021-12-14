Jammu and Kashmir sees 134 new coronavirus cases, two more deaths in a day

-
Jammu and Kashmir's coronavirus caseload increased to 3,39,124 on Tuesday as 134 more people tested positive for the infection, while the death toll climbed to 4,500 with two more fatalities, officials said.
Of the fresh cases, 31 were from the Jammu division and 103 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.
Srinagar district recorded the highest number of new cases at 44, followed by 26 in Baramulla district.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 1,427. So far, 3,33,197 people have recovered from the infection, the officials said.
There are 50 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the union territory. No fresh case has been reported since last evening.
