Japan to tighten border control, limit entrants against Covid-19 variants

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Japan sharply tightens ban on foreign visitors till January 31
Japan govt can now charge fines over breaching curbs imposed against Covid
How coronavirus changed the way we support people with respiratory disease
Philippines launches coronavirus vaccination drive amid supply problems
British PM Johnson urges most vulnerable to get coronavirus vaccines
-
Transportation minister Kazuyoshi Akaba says Japan will tighten border controls and limit the number of entrants to up to 2,000 per day to guard against the more contagious variants of the coronavirus.
Japan has confirmed 345 cases of the more contagious new variants, mostly the kind first found in Britain, the health ministry said.
The health authorities have found the cases of the new variants to have quadrupled over the past month. They said the cases have been found in about half of Japan's 47 prefectures but need to be closely watched and precautions should be increased.
Tokyo and its three neighbouring prefectures are under a non-binding state of emergency since Jan. 7. The measure, which was to end on March 7 in those areas, has been extended for two weeks as the infections have not slowed enough.
Japan had about 444,300 cases and 8,451 deaths as of Thursday, the health ministry said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU