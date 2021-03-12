Spike in daily Covid-19 cases, India registers 23,285 new infections

India recorded 23,285 cases of infection in a day, the highest in around 78 days, taking thetotaltally of COVID-19 cases to1,13,08,846, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Thedeath toll increased to1,58,306 with 117 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total active caseload increased to1,97,237,which now comprises1.74per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.86 per cent.

On December 24,24,712 new infections were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to1,09,53,303,while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR,22,49,98,638 samples have been tested up to March 11with7,40,345 samples being tested on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)